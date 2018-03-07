We Could Hack Mosquitoes to Prevent Dengue and Zika

IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Could we hack the mosquito gut to prevent Dengue and Zika?

By Kayla Zacharias at Purdue University

2. Spouses need to assume less and observe more to support their partners.

By Margaret Allen at Southern Methodist University

3. An artificial intelligence could help police identify gang crimes — but should it?

By Matthew Hutson in Science

4. Millennial employees may stay longer — if you ask them to volunteer.

By Kathleen Kelly Janus in Quartz at Work

5. How just holding hands with your loved one can sync brainwaves and ease pain.

By Lisa Marshall at the University of Colorado Boulder

