The Oprah Winfrey for President narrative continued to grow Tuesday night with a little divine intervention by Stephen Colbert.

The Late Show host was in conversation with Winfrey when he asked her about previous comments where she said she would need a sign from God “so clear that not even I could miss it.”

Coincidentally enough, a projection purportedly of God appeared on the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater, where the Late Show is filmed.

“I’m sorry about this, Oprah. I apologize. God stops by every once in a while, he’s a fan,” Colbert told Winfrey, who was smiling in disbelief. “Can I help you, Lord? I’m kind of the in middle of talking to somebody important.”

“I hear thou seeketh a sign? Well, is this clear enough?” God asked, while holding a cardboard sign that read, “Run!”

“Well, all I can say, God, is that now ‘run’ is now a part of my exercise routine. I can tell you that,” Winfrey responded.

But God was insistent. “Oprah 2020! Yes she can!” the deity yelled.

Winfrey has been pegged as a potential challenger to President Trump in 2020 after she delivered a rousing speech at the Golden Globe Awards in January. Trump, however, appears unconcerned about the media mogul’s prospects.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” Trump tweeted last month. “The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”