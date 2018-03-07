Porn Star Stormy Daniels Is Suing President Trump Over 'Null and Void' Nondisclosure Agreement
Adult film actress and director Stormy Daniels attends the 2017 Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas, Nev. on Jan. 21, 2017.
Gabe Ginsberg—Getty Images
By Michael Balsamo / AP
9:35 PM EST

(LOS ANGELES) — An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, alleges the agreement is “null and void and of no consequence” because Trump didn’t personally sign it.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has claimed she had sex with Trump once and then carried on a years long platonic relationship. She has, through a lawyer, denied the two had an affair.

Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, has said he paid the porn actress $130,000 out of his own pocket as part of the agreement. He’s denied there was ever an affair.

The lawsuit also alleges that Cohen has tried to “intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE