Authorities say an Indiana State Police tactical team has shot and killed a man suspected of killing a woman and wounding someone else, ending a standoff on its second day.

State Police Sgt. Joe Watts says the suspect died at the scene in Terre Haute, a city about 70 miles (110 kilometers) west of Indianapolis. His name hasn’t been released.

The standoff ended shortly after noon Tuesday, or nearly 20 hours after it started.

Police say the man killed a 29-year-old woman and wounded someone else in a Terre Haute home and then fled to another home about 2 miles away where authorities caught up to him.