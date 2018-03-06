Kellyanne Conway Violated Federal Law By Supporting Political Campaigns, According to Watchdog
White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway at the White House on Feb. 23, 2018
Cheriss May—NurPhoto/Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:19 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — A federal watchdog says White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.

The Office of Special Counsel, which is unrelated to Robert Mueller’s office, says Conway violated the Hatch Act twice last year when she advocated for Republican Roy Moore and against his Democratic rival, Sen. Doug Jones, in the Alabama’s Senate race.

Special Counsel Henry Kerner is sending his office’s findings to President Donald Trump Tuesday “for appropriate disciplinary action.” Trump will decide what — if any — punishment she will receive. The White House has not immediately commented on the report.

Conway came under fire for violating a different ethics provision last year, when she urged Trump supporters to purchase Ivanka Trump brand products.

