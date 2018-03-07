How to Give Yourself a Facial at Home That'll Rival Any Spa Treatment

MOTTO Melanie Simon is a licensed esthetician and the founder of ZIIP Beauty and Melanie Simon Skincare

I come from a long line of skincare-passionate women. Some of my favorite tried and true beauty secrets have been passed down for generations, such as using a mayonnaise mask to make my hair shiny, or washing my scalp with beer for a squeaky clean feel.

I’ve found that a few basic daily habits really contribute to glowing skin, including staying hydrated, getting enough sleep and eating a balanced diet.

I’m proud to share what these wonderful women have given me, while also adding some tips I’ve learned as an esthetician. The thing I swear by are regular facials — and you don’t have to visit a spa to get an effective one.

At-home treatments can be just as beneficial and cost significantly less.

Here’s my favorite five-step routine.

Step 1: Cleanse

Gently remove anything that’s on your skin. Don’t use hot water and do not scrub. Wash your skin like you would fine china.

Step 2: Scrub

In a bowl, thoroughly mix one ounce of vinegar (ideally apple cider, my favorite is Bragg) with three tablespoons of baking soda.

Use this mixture as a gentle scrub. Start in slow, polishing circles from your décolletage up toward your neck, getting more from the bowl as necessary. Move all the way to the top of your head, but avoid your eye socket area. Again, be gentle!

Allow the mixture to sit on your face for 1 to 2 minutes, and then remove it fully with room temperature water.

My aunt, who is in her 60s, and I both saw amazing results with this combination. Using kitchen staples for facials isn’t just for teenagers! You can also use the combination on your entire body.

TIP: Keep the vinegar in the refrigerator.

Step 3: Tone

Use witch hazel or your favorite toner on a cotton pad (gauze if you have it), and press onto all the treated skin.

Step 4: Mask

Mix two tablespoons of plain yogurt (ideally Greek yogurt, but any plain variation will work) with one teaspoon of honey (ideally raw, and local, but they all work).

Apply your yogurt mask all over your décolleté, neck and face in the same order or pattern as you applied the scrub. Leave on for approximately 20 minutes or until the mask is dry to the touch.

My favorite end to my at-home facial is a shower. I take a bowl of room temperature water and a washcloth in with me, and remove the mask gently. The moisture, steam and water will help remove the mask. If a shower is not in your plan, or there just isn’t enough time, remove your mask over a sink with room temperature water.

Step 5: Your regular skincare routine

It may only be a moisturizer or you may have three steps. Whatever you choose, make sure to use a decent amount of each product, massaging them onto your skin and taking approximately 30 to 60 seconds between each step.