In the wake of Sam Nunberg’s cable news extravaganza, Stephen Colbert took some time out of The Late Show to dissect the former Trump campaign aide’s revelations.

Nunberg gave a series of unplugged interviews with anchors such as MSNBC’s Katy Tur, CNN’s Jake Tapper and CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday in which he repeatedly promised to defy a grand jury subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller to testify about the Russia investigation. Nunberg’s takeover was ongoing when it came time to film The Late Show, prompting Colbert to weigh in on the matter.

“Right before we taped this show, the entire news cycle jumped on the bus to crazy town,” the late-night host explained. “At the wheel, former Trump campaign aide and guy telling the stripper how much he loves his kids, Sam Nunberg.”

Colbert went on to quip about the extent of Nunberg’s tirade. “He took over cable news like a car chase. He was on MSNBC at 2:45, CNN at 3:30 and CNN again at 4:00,” he said. “I believe at 5:00, he called into HGTV to incriminate himself on Flip or Flop. I’m pretty sure after Mueller gets through with him, it’s gonna be flip.”

Nunberg has since told The Associated Press that he will likely cooperate with Mueller in the end.

Watch the full clip below.