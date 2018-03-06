President Donald Trump took to social media to comment on the low ratings for the 90th Academy Awards, and he appeared to jokingly suggest that Hollywood was in need of his own “star” power.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning, and weighed in on the news that this year’s Oscars ceremony was the least-watched in modern television history, according to data released Monday by Nielsen.

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY,” the president tweeted. “Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!” he added.

Trump was a subject of derision during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony; host Jimmy Kimmel, speaking about Best Picture nominee Get Out, joked: “Donald Trump described this film as the best three quarters of a movie ever.”

Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani, presenters of the Best Production Award on Sunday night, were both recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program, and expressed their support for fellow “Dreamers”.

Trump set a deadline of March 5 for Congress to address the fate of hundreds of thousands of people illegally brought to the U.S. when they were children, but the Supreme Court granted DACA recipients more time in February.