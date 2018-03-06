IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. The best use of corporate tax cuts is investing in apprenticeship programs.

By Robert I. Lerman in Marketwatch

2. When workers have more paid sick time, they take better care of themselves.

By Gisele Galoustian at Florida Atlantic University

3. The Oscars use a more fair voting system than most of America.

By Zaid Jilani in the Intercept

4. To accomplish some goals, you might need to start in the middle.

By Stephanie Vozza in Fast Company

5. It’s time to build monuments to women who made history.

By Liza Mundy at Smithsonian Magazine

