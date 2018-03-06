Out goes one, and in comes another.

The Northeast is preparing for another major storm to hit this week just days after a nor’easter blew howling winds and dumped rain and snow down on its cities and coastlines. On Wednesday, snow will blanket the East Coast and winds will rapidly intensify as the winter storm develops into a nor’easter that will likely cause school closures and flight cancellations, according to Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

“This is going to be a worse storm (than last week’s), and there’s going to be worse snow involved in this one,” Kines told TIME.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings across the East Coast, including in and around major cities like New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Portland, Maine. Six to 12 inches of snow is expected on Wednesday for much of the region. Winter storm warnings last until the early hours of Thursday morning, when the intense weather will likely weaken.

The storm is coming from a winter storm system that originated in the Great Plains and will travel north from the Carolinas Tuesday evening. The East Coast will begin to see rain that will turn into snow by Wednesday morning. The Philadelphia metro area will experience rain through Wednesday morning that will then turn to wet snow by the afternoon. In and around New York City, the rain and snow mix will start Tuesday night. Snow is expected to fall all day on Wednesday, according to Weather.com.

Residents will also see heavy wind gusts as the storm intensifies, with winds over 40 mph hitting the Massachusetts coastline and over 30 mph for Maine, Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service. Aggressive waves along the coast will also cause coastal flooding.

The major storm comes as hundreds of thousands of residents in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennslvania, Maine and Maryland were still without power following last week’s nor’easter, according to NBC News. The nor’easter — which saw intense conditions in the form of a bombogenesis — resulted in nine deaths and left 1.5 million homes and businesses without power. Images of the storm showed coastlines in Boston and Long Island flooding with water, and commuters in major cities clinging onto their umbrellas.

The two storms early this month come after East Coasters got a taste of spring with mild temperatures and light rain in the end of February. Indeed, big storms at the end of the winter season are not unusual on the East Coast. Last year, a March storm buried some cities in the northeast buried in more than two feet of snow.

“March can be a very cruel month,” Kines said. “You get those spring teases then winter returns.”