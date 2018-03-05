Mississippi Republican Thad Cochran Is Resigning From the Senate
Senator Thad Cochran, a Republican from Mississippi, walks to a Senate Republicans meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 22, 2017. The Senate moved to end the U.S. government shutdown after three days by advancing a temporary spending bill and agreeing to consider a politically charged immigration proposal that promises another intense partisan fight within weeks.
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Emily Wagster Pettus / AP
5:12 PM EST

(JACKSON, Miss.) — The chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Republican Thad Cochran of Mississippi, tells The Associated Press he will resign April 1 because of health problems.

The 80-year-old Cochran stayed home for a month last fall with urinary tract infections, returning to Washington in October to give Republicans the majority they needed to pass a budget plan.Cochran says in a statement Monday that he will fulfill his responsibilities to Mississippi and the Senate “through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle.”He was first elected to the Senate in 1978 after serving six years in the House.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant will appoint a temporary replacement. Then a special election will be held to fill the rest of the term, through January 2021.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE