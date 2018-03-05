Four years after starring together in season one of True Detective, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson proved their friendship is as strong as ever at the 2018 Oscars.

Leading up the biggest night in Hollywood, the two actors were spotted joyously clasping hands while catching up on the red carpet. McConaughey attended the show to present the award for Best Film Editing while Harrelson was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The pair first earned a widespread following while cracking the case of the Yellow King as Louisiana homicide detectives Rust Cohle and Marty Hart in the first season of HBO’s crime anthology series True Detective. They have since continued to charm fans with their easygoing rapport.

“I feel blessed by this photo of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson,” one Twitter user reacted to the heartwarming picture. “They need to make another movie together stat.”