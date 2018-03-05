After naming Shawn Mendes as his celebrity crush during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Adam Rippon got the opportunity to meet the pop star post-Oscars.

While celebrating at Vanity Fair‘s after-party, the Olympic figure skater—who had already made waves by wearing a BDSM-inspired tuxedo with a leather harness—shared a selfie he had snapped with Mendes on his Instagram story. “BRUH,” he captioned the post, tagging the singer.

“I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes. Not literally—but I didn’t realize how cute he was,” Rippon told DeGeneres, explaining that the “Stitches” singer had replaced Harry Styles as his No. 1 man in Hollywood.

Rippon was invited to attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards alongside teammate Mirai Nagasu after stealing America’s heart with an enchanting routine and unending charisma at the 2018 Winter Games. Clearly, he has only continued to thrive since departing PyeongChang to return home to the United States.