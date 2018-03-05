Wardrobe malfunctions at the Oscars are any actor’s worst nightmare. But for nominated star Margot Robbie, a bit of a gown snafu was not going to hold her back from continuing to enjoy Hollywood’s big night.

Wearing a custom-designed Chanel Haute Couture gown embellished with elaborately beaded straps around the bodice and arms, the I, Tonya actor didn’t seem to have any trouble with the dress on the red carpet. Things apparently took a turn later in the evening, however, when one of the straps snapped off. Luckily, Robbie was able to find a sewing kit — and took matters into her own hands, PEOPLE reports, making the fix then and there.

“Oh, ain’t got time for that!” she told PEOPLE about the styling slip-up.

Although she didn’t win the Best Actress award — the golden statue went instead to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s Frances McDormand — looks like Robbie was a winner in her own right, proving to be one of Hollywood’s finest leading ladies who’s also up to any crafty fashion challenge you throw at her. Reynolds Woodcock who?

Oh, and about her Chanel dress: designed by Karl Lagerfeld, it took over 600 hours to make and assemble. And, apparently, it also took a few extra minutes mid-awards-show to fix.