Practical Magic fans who tuned into the red carpet of the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday were treated to an unexpected reunion between the movie’s two iconic stars.

As Sandra Bullock filled ABC in on the upcoming all-female Ocean’s 8 reboot leading up to the show, Nicole Kidman snuck up to join her onetime co-star. After feigning annoyance at Kidman’s surprise appearance, Bullock recalled a memory from their time filming the 1998 cult classic.

“We were actually talking about you today,” she told Kidman. “We were talking about when we shot together and we asked her to get the tequila. She came back with her own tequila but we drank it anyway. We were a little drunk.”

Oscar viewers were obviously enchanted by this magical callback and took to social media to express their love for the Owens sisters. “Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock talking about how much they love Practical Magic and show it to their kids just made my year/decade/life,” one Twitter user summed it up.

See some of the reactions below.