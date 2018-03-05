Police Find 7th Victim in Toronto Serial Killer Case

(TORONTO) — Toronto police have found a seventh set of remains related to the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

A police source confirmed the seventh victim to The Associated Press early Monday. The official said McArthur has not been charged with a seventh count of murder yet.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak ahead of a news conference later Monday where police and Ontario’s chief forensic pathologist will provide an update.

Police previously announced they had found the dismembered remains of six individuals this year in large planters at a home where McArthur did landscaping work and that he used as storage.

Investigators have identified three sets of remains so far — 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman, 50-year-old Soroush Mahmudi and 40-year-old Skandaraj Navaratnam.

McArthur, 66, is charged with first-degree murder in their deaths, as well as the presumed deaths of 44-year-old Selim Esen; Majeed Kayhan, 58; and Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44. Police have said they believe there are more victims.

Investigators have not yet released complete details, but McArthur is believed to have met his alleged victims in the “Gay Village” area of Toronto and on gay dating apps for older and large men with names such as “SilverDaddies” and “Bear411.”

Police are looking at unsolved missing person cases to determine if there are connections to McArthur and are running down tips that have come in from around the world.

McArthur, a grandfather and former mall Santa Claus, has not entered a plea. His case is due back in court March 14. Edward Royle, a lawyer for McArthur, has previously declined to comment on the case and didn’t respond to a message seeking comment on Monday.