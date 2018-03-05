The Number of Women Who Won Oscars This Year Is Depressing

Despite the lip-service paid to the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements from Oscars producers and winners alike on Sunday night, six women took home gold statues this year — the fewest female winners since 2012, when only four women won Oscars.

This year, four women took home Oscars in categories not specifically designated for actresses — best actress in a supporting role and best actress in a lead role.

Women had the most wins in 2014 and 2016; both those years saw 12 women bringing home Academy Awards.

One noticeably absent winner this year was Greta Gerwig and her critically acclaimed film Lady Bird, which did not win any accolades despite being nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Only one woman has ever won the Oscar for Best Director, and that was Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2010.

We tallied up all of the female Oscars since that 2012 low point of just four women winners.

Here they are:

2018 – 6 women

Frances McDormand, Actress in a Leading Role, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Allison Janney, Actress in a Supporting Role, I, Tonya

Darla K. Anderson, Animated Feature Film, Coco

Lucy Sibbick (with Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski), Makeup and Hairstyling, Darkest Hour

Rachel Shenton (with Chris Overton), Short Film (Live Action), The Silent Child

Kristen Anderson-Lopez (with Robert Lopez), Music (Original Song), “Remember Me” from Coco

2017 – 9 women

Emma Stone, Actress in a Leading Role, La La Land

Viola Davis, Actress in a Supporting Role, Fences

Dede Gardner and Adele Romanski (with Jeremy Kleiner), Best Picture, Moonlight

Caroline Waterlow (with Ezra Edelman), Documentary (Feature), O.J.: Made in America

Joanna Natasegara (with Orlando von Einsiedel), Documentary (Short), The White Helmets

Anna Udvardy (with Kristof Deak), Short Film (Live Action), Sing

Sandy Reynolds-Wasco (with David Wasco), Production Design, La La Land

Colleen Atwood, Costume Design, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

2016 – 12 women

Brie Larsen, Actress in a Leading Role, Room

Alicia Vikander, Actress in a Supporting Role, The Danish Girl

Blye Pagon Faus and Nicole Rocklin (with Steve Golin, Michael Sugar), Best Picture, Spotlight

Jenny Bevan, Costume Design, Mad Max: Fury Road

Serena Armitage (with Benjamin Cleary), Short Film (Live Action), Stutterer

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Documentary (Short), A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness

Margaret Sixel, Best Film Editing, Mad Max: Fury Road

Sara Bennett (with Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Mark Ardington), Visual Effects, Ex Machina

Lesley Vanderwalt and Elka Wardega (with Damian Martin), Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Mad Max: Fury Road

Lisa Thompson – Set Decoration (with Colin Gibson – Production Design), Best Production Design, Mad Max: Fury Road

2015 – 10 women

Julianne Moore, Actress in a Leading Role, Still Alice

Patricia Arquette, Actress in a Supporting Role, Boyhood

Laura Poitras and Mathilde Bonnefoy (with Dirk Wilutzky), Documentary (Feature), Citizen Four

Milena Canonero, Costume Design, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Frances Hannon (with Mark Coulier), Makeup and Hairstyling, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Anna Pinnock – Set Decoration (with Adam Stockhausen – Production Design), Best Production Design, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Kristina Reed (with Patrick Osborne), Short Film (Animated), Feast

Ellen Goosenberg Kent and Dana Perry, Documentary (Short), Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1

2014 – 12 women

Cate Blanchett, Actress in a Leading Role, Blue Jasmine

Lupita Nyong’o, Actress in a Supporting Role, 12 Years a Slave

Dede Gardner (with Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Steve McQueen and Anthony Katagas), Best Picture, 12 Years a Slave

Jennifer Lee (with Chris Buck, Peter Del Vecho), Animated Feature Film, Frozen

Catherine Martin, Costume Design, The Great Gatsby

Caitrin Rogers (with Morgan Neville, Gil Friesen), Documentary (Feature), 20 Feet from Stardom

Adruitha Lee and Robin Mathews, Makeup and Hairstyling, Dallas Buyers Club

Kristen Anderson-Lopez (with Robert Lopez), Music (Original Song), “Let it Go” from Frozen

Catherine Martin – Production Design and Beverley Dunn – Set Decoration, Best Production Design, The Great Gatsby

Laurent Witz (with Alexandre Espigares), Short Film (Animated), Mr. Hublot

2013 – 9 women

Jennifer Lawrence, Actress in a Leading Role, Silver Linings Playbook

Anne Hathaway, Actress in a Supporting Role, Les Miserables

Adele (with Paul Epworth), Music (Original Song), “Skyfall” from Skyfall

Brenda Chapman (with Mark Andrews), Feature (Animated), Brave

Jacqueline Durran, Costume Design, Anna Karenina

Andrea Nix Fine (with Sean Fine), Documentary (Short), Inocente

Lisa Westcott and Julie Dartnell, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Les Miserables

Karen Baker Landers (with Per Hallberg), Sound Editing, Skyfall

2012 – 4 women