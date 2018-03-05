The 90th Academy Awards stage was full of fancy people in fancy finery, as well as one guy in sneakers and sunglasses.

You know which one the Internet is obsessed with.

Not everyone might be able to understand the transcendent love connection between a woman and a scaly fish monster in the 2018 Best Picture The Shape of Water. But there’s no doubting that the Internet’s love of this one guy’s casual vibe is for real.

When second set decorator Shane Vieau rolled onstage to accept the Oscar for Best Production Design for The Shape of Water, he instantly won over viewers who couldn’t get over his look. His fellow collaborators — set decorator Jeffrey A. Melvin and production designer Paul Denham Austerberry — wore fancy shoes and no sunglasses at all, which is why they only went home with a golden statue.

Vieau, on the other hand, received the fashion icon award from the Internet.

That’s because he was basking in his own glow so much that indoor shades were the only way to go. He’s so cool, he had no use for the shiny shoes worn by chumps who follow the rules. Instead, he opted for Adidas sneakers — like a winner. And then he rolled up his sleeves because dress codes don’t apply to him. He’s that guy.

Everyone wanted to go on the town with him.

At the after party, he really upped the casual ante with a slogan hat.