Frances McDormand should be an expert at winning. After all, she has a collection of Golden Globes, Emmys, BAFTAs, and an Academy Award. However, when she was collecting her Oscar at the awards show for her work in Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, she likened the experience not to any of her previous awards, but to winning an Olympic medal.

“I think this is what Chloe Kim must have felt like after landing back-to-back 1080s in the Olympic half-pipe. Did you see that? Okay that’s what it feels like,” McDormand said on stage on Sunday night at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

The 17-year-old gold medalist was understandably flattered to be recognized by McDormand, particularly as it came in one of the most powerful speeches of the evening. Kim, being the social media star that she is, took to Twitter to announce that she was “shook” by the shout-out.

She then invited McDormand to go snowboarding with her. While McDormand has not yet responded to Kim’s offer, if anyone can get McDormand on the half-pipe it’s probably Kim. And perhaps McDormand can help Kim navigate the awards show circuit, when she inevitably wins an Emmy for her photobombing skills.