Get Out creator Jordan Peele won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay Sunday night, and everyone was elated. Celebrities took to Twitter to share their reactions to the historic victory.

Perhaps the most heart-warming reaction came from Peele’s longtime collaborator Keegan Michael Key. He leapt to his chair when his Key and Peele co-creator snagged the award.

Other actors shared their excitement on social media as well.

And Jordan Peele himself tweeted his disbelief.