The stage at the 90th Academy Awards was totally bedazzled, making everyone who appeared onstage look like they were standing inside a glittering ice cave.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Oscars stage was designed to look like the inside of a geode, with a 10-ton proscenium dotted with 45 million crystals.

The sparkly stage had many fans…

…and prompted several jokes about cave metaphors and Frozen.