See Nicole Kidman Adorably Surprise a Bunch of Tourists Before the Oscars

Only in Hollywood.

On Sunday, Nicole Kidman was going about her pre-Oscars duties when she decided to surprise a bus full of unsuspecting passengers aboard an Access Hollywood tour of Los Angeles — giving them the ultimate celebrity experience.

The actress posted a video of the adorable exchange on Instagram, which shows the moment she rolled down her window at a stoplight and said hello.

“Hi, everyone,” she said as they all began squealing in excitement once they recognized her.

“Oh my God,” said one fan. “This is like a dream come true!”

“You look beautiful,” gushed another.

“I haven’t gotten my hair and makeup done yet, so,” said Kidman with a laugh before blowing them a kiss and waving goodbye.

Kidman, 50, isn’t a nominee at the 90th Academy Awards, though she will be presenting.

The award show comes at the end of a busy season for Kidman: She recently took home the Emmy and the Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Celeste Wright in the HBO hit Big Little Lies.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

This article originally appeared on People.com