The Internet Is Loving Tiffany Haddish's Look on the Oscars Red Carpet

By Mahita Gajanan
7:27 PM EST
Tiffany Haddish attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4.
Jeff Kravitz—FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish’s red carpet outfit for 90th Academy Awards honored her Eritrean heritage.

The Girls Trip breakout star, who will present at the Oscars, said she wore the traditional dress as a nod to her late father, who was from Eritrea. “He said one day I would end up here, and if I ever end up at the Oscars to honor my people,” she said on ABC’s red carpet broadcast. “So I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans.”

Haddish called herself the “princess of Eritrea” as she made her way down the red carpet — and her royal look won several admirers online.

