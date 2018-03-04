The Olympics might be over, but Adam Rippon’s red carpet look at the 90th Academy Awards is gold-medal worthy.

The U.S. figure skater arrived at the 90th Academy Awards wearing a BDSM-inspired tuxedo with a leather harness. His continued to win over fans with his daring red carpet look, just as he did during his time at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Adam Rippon arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre on March 4. Jordan Strauss/—Invision/AP/Shutterstock

People online went crazy over Rippon’s Moschino tux, with some tweeters offering fashion advice and others declaring him the winner of the whole night.