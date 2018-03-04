The Olympics might be over, but Adam Rippon’s red carpet look at the 90th Academy Awards is gold-medal worthy.
The U.S. figure skater arrived at the 90th Academy Awards wearing a BDSM-inspired tuxedo with a leather harness. His continued to win over fans with his daring red carpet look, just as he did during his time at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Jordan Strauss/—Invision/AP/Shutterstock
People online went crazy over Rippon’s Moschino tux, with some tweeters offering fashion advice and others declaring him the winner of the whole night.