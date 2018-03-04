2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Mirror Falls on Her at Payless Shoe Store

A 2 year-old girl died after a mirror fell on top of her at a Payless ShoeSource store off of Highway 85 in Riverdale, Georgia, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Authorities were called to the shoe store around 8 p.m. Friday and the toddler, identified as Ifrah Siddique, was rushed to Southern Regional Medical Center before being pronounced dead, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“I feel dead like I am no more … that was my little girl,” the child’s father, Mohsin Siddique, told Fox 5.

Another family member, Aqib Iftkhar, told local station WSBTV that the family was in a state of shock, saying “the question is why wasn’t it [the mirror] secured in the first place.”

It is unclear how the heavy mirror, which was mounted on the wall, fell on top of the girl. Payless issued the following statement to TIME:

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident. Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time.”

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TIME, but the incident is being investigated by authorities, Fox 5 reported.

Latisha Culpatrick, an employee at the Metro PCS store next door to the Payless where the girl was fatally injured, said she ran to the shoe store and called the police after hearing a crash.

“I could hear the crash and the mom screaming. Everybody was crowded around the door. It’s just tragic,” Culpatrick told Fox 5.