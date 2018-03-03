2 Million Still Without Power After Storm Hits Northeast

(BOSTON) — Roughly 2 million utility customers remain without electricity after a powerful storm swept across the Northeast.

And power companies say it could take days before power is restored in some areas.

The nor’easter also continued to cause travel delays on Saturday, a day after it hammered the region and caused some of the worst damage since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The storm knocked out Amtrak service between Washington D.C. and New York before it was restored Saturday morning. Other train lines were similarly affected.

Residents in several New England area states also braced for more flooding during high tides Saturday, though forecasters said the worst of the storm was over for most areas and that the system had moved hundreds of miles out to sea.

Areas from Maryland to Maine remained under flood warnings.