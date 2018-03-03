A man who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head near the White House on Saturday has died, according to Washington, D.C., police and the Secret Service.

After reports of shots fired near the White House lawn, the Secret Service tweeted that it was investigating the situation, which appeared to involve an individual with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Around 2 p.m., the D.C. Police Department, which sent its natural death squad to the scene, tweeted that the man had been declared deceased and next of kin would be notified.

The man, whose identity has been confirmed but not yet released, “approached the vicinity of the North White House fence line and removed a concealed handgun and fired several rounds, none of which appear at this time to have been directed towards the White House,” according to a statement from the Secret Service.

No other injuries occurred in connection with the incident, the statement adds.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were not in the White House at the time of the incident. White House officials are aware of the situation and the president has been briefed, the Associated Press reports.

The White House reportedly went into lockdown after the gunshots were heard on Saturday, with journalists and others inside told to shelter in place.

Washington, D.C., police will lead the ongoing investigation with support from the Secret Service and other law enforcement officials, according to the Secret Service statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.