Rick Ross was found unresponsive in his Miami home Thursday, according to a police report.

The report, obtained by People Magazine, said a person matching the rapper’s description was found “unresponsive,” “breathing heavy” and “slobbing out the mouth” at about 3:30 a.m. Emergency medical support was reportedly called and Ross became “combative” with medical personnel.

No further information has been confirmed, though there are reports the rapper suffered a heart attack and is on life support, which Ross’s family has denied.

In 2016, Ross told Men’s Health he changed his lifestyle to incorporate better eating and exercise after suffering two seizures within 6 hours of each other in 2011.

Celebrities have responded to the reports that Ross is in the hospital by sending their support.