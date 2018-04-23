It’s finally time. After much anticipation, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has been admitted to the hospital to give birth to royal baby number three with her husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour,” Kensington Palace announced on Twitter that Kate Middleton is in the early stages of labor labor with her third royal baby Monday.

Middleton first announced her pregnancy back in September 2017, with an expected due date sometime in April. This newest addition to Prince William and Middleton’s royal family follows Princess Charlotte, born May 2, 2015, and Prince George, future heir to the throne, born July 22, 2013.

Early on in her pregnancy, Middleton suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which she also experienced in her first two pregnancies. But in the last few months, Middleton has been very much on-the-go, sometimes appearing at multiple public events per day from charity visits to awards shows red carpets. Middleton and Prince William have remained tight-lipped on their new child’s expected gender so far, and there’s also been plenty of speculation and betting on the royal baby name selection; we’ll just have to wait for Kensington Palace’s official announcements on both fronts.

For both Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Middleton gave birth in the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, and appeared with her newborns on that hospital’s front steps soon after the births.

New Arrival Samir Hussein—WireImage

That’s the plan once more this time around, with the hospital wing sealed off weeks in advance in preparation for the royal baby’s arrival.