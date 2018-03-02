5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Once again, DJ Khaled flexes his ability to corral the biggest names into one track on surprise new release “Top Off,” the first song off his upcoming album Father of Asahd. Like a sequel to Grateful‘s “Shining,” both JAY Z and Beyoncé pop up on this one, giving the people the duet we want. This time, though, they’re joined by Future, auto-tuned into distortion for his chorus appearance. Jay doesn’t bother to mince words, throwing down on George Zimmerman and supporting incarcerated rapper Meek Mill in his verse. But the real star is Queen Bey, turning the track from just another song into a statement of her ongoing superiority. In a verse at times melodic and aggressive, this Beyoncé proves you do not want to be on her bad side: “If they’re tryna party with the queen,” she reminds us, “they gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure.” Point taken.