From the one movie role she was devastated to not get to her ranking of the Kardashians, fans of Jennifer Lawrence have had the opportunity to learn a lot about her this week. And during a Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Red Sparrow star only continued her confessional streak.

While playing a special edition of “Burning Questions” appropriately dubbed “Jennifer’s Law,” J-Law supplied answers to compelling mysteries such as what cocktail she could be satisfied drinking for the rest of her life, what her favorite reality show is and what she talks to her dog about. However, DeGeneres’ most compelling query for the 27-year-old actor revolved around whether Liam Hemsworth or Bradley Cooper is a better kisser.

Lawrence has locked lips with both these actors multiple times on-screen—Hemsworth in The Hunger Games trilogy and Cooper in Silver Linings Playbook and Serena.

Watch the clip below to find out which she preferred.