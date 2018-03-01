Georgia Lawmakers Just Denied Delta a Big Tax Break Over its NRA Stance
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:17 PM EST

(ATLANTA) — Pro-gun Republicans in the Georgia legislature have won a political victory over Delta Air Lines, denying the company a hefty tax break after it cut ties with the National Rifle Association in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

The state House and Senate passed by large margins Thursday a sweeping tax bill the GOP amended to strip out a sales tax exemption on jet fuel. Atlanta-based Delta would have been the prime beneficiary.

The measure now goes to the desk of Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, who criticized the “unbecoming squabble” on Wednesday but said he would sign the tax bill into law in whatever form it passed.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and other Republicans vowed to kill the Delta tax break after the airline announced it would no longer offer discounted fares to NRA members.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE