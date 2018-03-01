Equality Matters More than Income for Kids

By The Aspen Institute
March 1, 2018
1. For children, equality matters more than income.

By Livia Gershon in JSTOR Daily

2. We need the singular ‘they’ – and it won’t seem wrong for long.

By Stephanie Golden at Aeon

3. Personalized medicine will work great for white men. What about the rest of us?

By Emily Mullin in MIT Technology Review

4. Why did Americans stop buying life insurance?

By Peter R. Orszag in Bloomberg View

5. Schools have found a new strategy for boosting brain health in kids: Exercise.

By Lillian Mongeau at Hechinger Report

