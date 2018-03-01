As Black Panther continues to kill at the box office, Chadwick Boseman is making dreams come true for the movie’s fans. With the help of Jimmy Fallon, Boseman—who stars as King T’Challa in the Marvel superhero flick—made Wakanda enthusiasts feel like superheroes by showing up to meet them in person.

In a clip that aired during Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Boseman waited behind a curtain while fans who thought they were filming a video message for the actor spoke about how much Black Panther means to them. He then popped out to give them the surprise of their lives, earning a collection of jubilant reactions.

“I cannot tell you how much it means to have you step into the role as our king and be holding it with such grace and poise and joy,” one fan professed before Boseman stepped out to greet her. Of course, she then began to shriek and jump around the room.

Watch the full clip below.