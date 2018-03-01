After 12-Year-Old Girl Is Killed in House Explosion, Gas Service Shuts Down in Dallas

By Associated Press
9:25 AM EST

(DALLAS) — Natural gas service will be shut down to thousands of Dallas homes following a series of leaks that has brought repeated evacuations in the wake of a house explosion that killed a 12-year-old girl.

Authorities announced early Thursday that gas service will be discontinued for up to three weeks to about 2,800 homes northwest of downtown as gas lines are replaced and other work is done by more than 120 Atmos Energy crews.

Officials say recent heavy rains and “unique geological conditions” have contributed to a series of gas leaks in recent days. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says one line alone had more than two-dozen leaks.

The house explosion Friday was followed by evacuations of hundreds of homes in addition to an apartment complex, elementary school and fire station.

