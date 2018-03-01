Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Will Star in Quentin Tarantino's New Film
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the screening of National Geographic Channel's "Before The Flood" at Bing Theater At LACMA in Los Angeles, California on Oct. 24, 2016.
Mike Windle—Getty Images
By Derek Lawrence / Entertainment Weekly
March 1, 2018

For the lead roles in his new film, Quentin Tarantino has turned to two familiar faces.

Inglorious Basterds star Brad Pitt and Django Unchained star Leonardo DiCaprio will reunite with the filmmaker for his ninth film, which Sony Pictures announced Wednesday is officially titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the production will feature DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. They’re both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. Although, one person they do recognize is Rick’s next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” says Tarantino. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on Aug. 9, 2019.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com.

