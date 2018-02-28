Man Held 14-Year-Old Girl Captive While Being Electronically Monitored, Police Say

By Associated Press
February 28, 2018

(CINCINNATI) — An Ohio man who has been accused of holding a 14-year-old girl captive for months and raping her while electronically monitored from an earlier abduction case is set for sentencing for luring the minor.

Cody Lee Jackson is to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Cincinnati. He pleaded guilty last year to coercion and enticement of a minor.

Other charges to be dismissed at sentencing if the judge accepts the plea agreement include production of child pornography.

Court documents say Jackson contacted the teenager through Facebook in 2015.

Authorities said he had the teen dropped off by taxi and prevented her from leaving his suburban Cincinnati home for months.

The defense has said Jackson has always denied kidnapping, raping or holding the girl against her will.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE