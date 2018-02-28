(PARKLAND, Fla.) — Broward County Schools superintendent Robert Runcie said about 95 percent of the student body of 3,293 has returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people.

He called Wednesday’s attendance “outstanding.” Runcie added that there were about 150 counselors at the campus to offer support to staff and students, as well as 40 therapy dogs.

Almost all of the county’s high school principals also came to the school Wednesday to support the staff as school reopened for a half-day “modified schedule.”

Runcie said he would use the words “flexible, support and love” to describe what’s happening at the school this week. He added that a heavy law enforcement presence will be at the school for the remainder of the year.

The superintendent said only about 15 students and four of the 215 employees have inquired about transferring to other schools.