Stephen Colbert is well-known for his quips about President Donald Trump, but on Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the late night funnyman honed in on another prominent member of the Trump administration, White House senior adviser and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Kushner recently had his security clearance downgraded from “top secret/sensitive compartmented information” to just “secret,” something that provided plenty of fodder for Colbert’s jokes, which came in fast and furious during his opening monologue.

“He’s still being investigated and if the FBI does not approve him, he’ll be downgraded from top secret to Pop Secret,” Colbert said. According to the Associated Press, chief of staff John Kelly ordered the downgrade, which Trump did not object to.

For Colbert, this limitation of Kushner’s access was another point of humor.

“How will he fix the Middle East now?” he joked. “He was so close to starting.”

