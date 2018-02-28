(NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa.) — Hundreds of worshippers are gathered inside a Pennsylvania-based church at a blessing ceremony for couples featuring their AR-15 rifles.World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland believes the AR-15 symbolizes the “rod of iron” in the biblical book of Revelation, and encouraged couples to bring the weapons to the commitment ceremony Wednesday morning. The AR-15 is the gun used in the Florida high school massacre.

About 50 weapons, secured by orange zip-ties, have been checked in so far by the crown-wearing worshippers.

A church leader is telling those gathered that the ceremony is a blessing of couples, “not a blessing of inanimate objects.” He called the AR-15s and crowns “religious accoutrements.”

Outside the church are two sign-waving protesters. One sign says “shame” and the other calls the group an “armed cult.”