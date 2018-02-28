Meghan Markle clearly isn’t having any trouble fitting in with in her soon-to-be brother and sister-in-law. During her first official appearance alongside Prince Harry, Prince William and a pregnant Kate Middleton at Wednesday’s inaugural Royal Foundation Forum, the former Suits star appeared to perfectly complement the royal trio.

Markle spoke about a variety of topics at the “Making a Difference Together” event—including her support for women’s empowerment movements like Time’s Up and #MeToo—while also demonstrating the bond she has formed with her future family. “Togetherness at its finest,” she said of the two couples’ relationship with each other, according to People.

Harry also lauded the foursome’s ability to work together. “We have different opinions and they work really well [together]. Working as family does have its challenges; of course it does,” he explained, drawing laughter from the audience. “[I think] the fact that everybody is laughing shows they know exactly what’s it like. But we are stuck together for the rest of our lives.”