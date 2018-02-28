2 Slovak Officials Named in Slain Journalist's Story Resign

(BRATISLAVA, Slovakia) — Two Slovak officials close to Prime Minister Robert Fico who were said to have ties with organized crime in a story by slain Slovak investigative journalist have resigned.

In a story published Wednesday on his Aktuality.sk news website, the late Jan Kuciak describes the activities of members of the Italian ‘Ndrangheta criminal group in eastern Slovakia.

In it, Kuciak outlines the ties between the group and Maria Troskova, a former model who was chief state adviser at the government office, and Viliam Jasan, who served as the secretary of Slovakia’s security council.

In a joint statement, Troskova and Jasan said they were shocked by the slaying of Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova, who were found shot dead Sunday evening in their house in Velka Maca, east of the capital, Bratislava.

The two expressed their sympathies to the relatives and “categorically” rejected any links to the killings.

They resigned until the investigation into the shootings is completed.