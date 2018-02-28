Meghan Markle: 'There Is No Better Time' for Movements Like Time's Up and #MeToo

Meghan Markle pledged her commitment to fighting for women’s empowerment Wednesday, saying men and women must come together to support movements like Time’s Up and #MeToo.

“Women don’t need to find a voice,” Markle said during the first annual forum for the Royal Foundation, the philanthropic organization currently run by Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry. “They have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen.”

Markle, 36, a long-time supporter of women’s and girls’ rights, also stressed how important it is to strengthen campaigns like Time’s Up and #MeToo.

“We’re seeing so many campaigns — #MeToo, and Time’s Up. There is no better time than to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them, men included in that,” Markle said. “It makes such a tremendous difference.”

Markle also hinted at work she’s already doing behind the scenes, though she said her efforts will really get going after her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May. “I guess we wait a couple months and then we can hit the ground running,” she said.

This was the first joint royal engagement for Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to ABC News. The royal couples’ also spoke about causes close to their hearts at the forum Wednesday, including conservation, mental health and homelessness prevention.