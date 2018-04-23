Kate Middleton Just Left the Hospital With Royal Baby Number 3

The newest royal is officially on his way home to London’s Kensington Palace. Just after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to her third child with Prince William, Kate Middleton left St. Mary’s Hospital with the prince just before 1 p.m. EST. on April 23.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced the new baby to the world outside the hospital’s private Lindo Wing just as they did with their first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, Middleton and Prince William shortened the amount of time they spent posing for photos in what seemed like an attempt to keep the departure as low-key as possible.

The official Kensington Palace Twitter account first revealed that Middleton was pregnant on Sept. 4, around a month before announcing that she was due sometime in April.