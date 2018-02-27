Florida Teen With Pipe Bomb Arrested After Threatening to Kill Students, Police Say
A student writes on a memorial left on a fence surrounding Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 21, 2018.
Rhona Wise—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
February 27, 2018

Authorities say they’ve arrested a Florida teen who threatened to kill students and had a pipe bomb in his home.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office news release says the 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday night at his Pompano Beach home.

The release says the teen was playing an online video game that afternoon when he made the alarming statement. A tipster called Boca Raton police, who then contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office, along with Homeland Security and the FBI, responded to the teen’s home. Deputies reported finding a homemade pipe bomb and weapons.

The teen faces a felony charge for possessing explosives.

Pompano Beach is in the same county where 17 people died during a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day.

