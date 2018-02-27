Woman Says She Had Steve Wynn's Child After He Raped Her
Steve Wynn, chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 3, 2017.
Patrick T. Fallon—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Associated Press
February 27, 2018

(LAS VEGAS) — A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

The Associated Press on Tuesday obtained copies of the police reports recently filed by the two women over allegations dating to the 1970s.

One report shows a woman told police she gave birth to a girl after Wynn raped her at her Chicago apartment around 1973 and 1974.

The other says she had consensual sex with Wynn while she worked as a casino dealer at the Golden Nugget but was fired when she told him no in summer 1976.

Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE