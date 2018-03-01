Weekend Recipe: A Delicious and Gluten-Free Banana Bread

There is something magical and comforting about banana bread served lightly warm or toasted alongside your favorite latte. What I love about this recipe is its simplicity and the use of delicious ingredients that are good for you. On my website, I always discuss using high-quality ingredients in your meals. Cooking to me is about quality foods that are lovingly prepared in order to nourish your body.

You’ll find my version of banana bread is a nice change from your typical store-bought and café-style banana breads that are generally high in refined white flour, sugar and unhealthy fats. I love using extra virgin olive oil when baking cakes. It’s a good source of antioxidants and monounsaturated fats.

When making this bread, I like to use bananas that are ripe and wonderfully sweet. Bananas are a great source of potassium. I add aromatics such as cinnamon and vanilla, then almond meal, which keeps the bread lovely and moist. Serve this bread at room temperature or lightly toasted either on it’s own or topped with almond butter and a drizzle of honey. This recipe is from my cookbook Purely Delicious.

INGREDIENTS

300 g (10 1/2 oz) ripe banana, smashed with a fork

3 eggs

60 ml (2 fl oz) honey or pure maple syrup

60 ml (2 fl oz) extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda (baking soda)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

200 g (7 oz) almond meal

2 tablespoons ground golden flaxseed (linseed)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat your oven to 160°C (320°F) Combine smashed banana, eggs, honey, olive oil, vanilla, cinnamon, bicarbonate of soda and lemon juice Add the almond meal and flaxseed and mix well Line a loaf tin 4 inches wide and 10 1/4 inches long (10 1/2 cm wide and 26 cm long) Spoon banana bread mixture into a prepared baking tin Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour (a skewer inserted into the center should come out dry when cooked through). Note: Cover the top with foil if bread is over-browning while baking Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 30 minutes before turning out the loaf

Serves 12. Keeps in the refrigerator, covered, for up to one week.

NOTES + INSPIRATION: Serve banana bread toasted with a generous dollop of ricotta and a drizzle of honey. I like to decorate the top of my banana bread before baking with a banana sliced lengthways. Fold through quality 85% dark chocolate and unsweetened cocoa powder for chocolate banana bread.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking and eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter