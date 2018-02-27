Oprah Winfrey might be one of the most influential women in both her industry and the world, but that doesn’t mean that she’s above doing her own coffee runs.

In an E! News interview alongside her Wrinkle in Time co-stars Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon, Oprah shared that even though she’s a very high-profile public figure, she does many of her day-to-day errands on her own, things like paying her own bills and going to Starbucks to get her own coffee.

When Kaling heard that Oprah went on coffee runs, she wondered aloud what it would be like to wait on Oprah, joking, “Imagine writing ‘Oprah’ on a coffee cup.” Of course, Oprah had a hilarious anecdote to share about her most recent trip to Starbuck’s, where the barista for some unknown reason, had no idea who Oprah was.

“Oh my god, I just went two days ago,” Oprah shared. “And the woman said ‘name?’, and I said ‘Oprah’, and she said ‘how do you spell that?'”

Seeing as how Oprah sometimes has a hard time recognizing her fellow celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio and The Weeknd, it’s probably safe to assume that she could sympathize with this barista.

Watch the full clip below.