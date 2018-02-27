Alexis Ohanian surprised his wife, Serena Williams, with four billboards outside Indian Wells, California.

It’s unclear whether Ohanian was inspired by the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri or if he just wanted to make sure that Williams couldn’t miss the message on her way to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where she is scheduled to take part in the 2018 BNP Paribas Open. Either way, the billboards made a big splash. The billboard featured adorable photos of both Williams and the couple’s five-month-old daughter, Alexis Jr., alongside the acronym G.M.O.A.T. (Greatest Momma of All Time).

The billboards were the perfect way to welcome Williams back to tournament play next month, where she will return to the tennis circuit for the first time since giving birth to her daughter.

Ohanian couldn’t have picked a better venue for his grand display. Williams boycotted Indian Wells for 13 years following a racist incident in 2001. She ended her boycott in 2015, explaining her decision in an op-ed for TIME. Whether Williams wins or loses at Indian Wells, it’s clear that she has already won when it comes to having a supportive family.