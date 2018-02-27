Newborn Baby on Life Support After Being Found in the Trash, Police Say

By Associated Press
11:04 AM EST

(ALEXANDRIA, La.) — Police in Louisiana say the parents of a newborn have been charged after the baby was found in the trash.The Town Talk reports 30-year-old Thelma Kirkland and 31-year-old Carl Hall were arrested Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police say the child is on life support.

An Alexandria police statement says officers were called to a house on Feb. 21. Upon arrival, they contacted emergency personnel, who were summoned earlier to a report of a miscarriage.

They told officers they arrived, began treating the mother and discovered the newborn baby in the trash.

Detectives learned the baby was placed in the trash after it was born. According to the investigation, the parents then waited over an hour to call for help.

It’s unclear if the parents have lawyers.

